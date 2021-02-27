Cameron University honor alumni and faculty during homecoming week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University has had to get creative with 2021′s homecoming week celebrations due to the pandemic.
They’ve had to cancel their usual annual traditions such as a bonfire, pep rally and the big gathering at the basketball games. President John McArthur says this year’s celebration has been more of a “stay-at-homecoming.”
One tradition they haven’t had to compromise on is the recognition of former students and faculty.
“We recognize people that have done outstanding things in their field, in their communities that have really distinguished themselves in their careers that are really giving back to Cameron,” said Jonna Turner, Cameron University’s Alumni Relations Director.
This year’s Distinguished Alumni honorees are Richard Fleming, Patty Wininger and John Zebst.
The Outstanding Young Alumni are Amanda Finch and Debra Johnson.
Professor Dr. Feridoon Moinian was selected for the CU Faculty Hall of Fame.
