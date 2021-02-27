Donation helped Frederick get water back on sooner than expected

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Frederick’s water is back up and running thanks to a huge donation from Comanche Nation Entertainment.
Comanche Nation Chief Operating Officer Jack Crane presented a seven-thousand and nine hundred dollar check to Frederick’s City Manager Lee Littrell.
The donation helped Frederick get a motor they needed to get the water back flowing.
That also helped Comanche Red River Hotel Casino and the Comanche Travel Plaza reopen since it was temporarily closed because of the broken pipe.
“It’s refreshing to know that it’s not only supported by the Comanche Nation entertainment group that I work for but the tribe themselves. They’re all about the community and making sure if we need to help out and we can then we do,” Comanche Nation Entertainment Chief Operation Officer Jack Crane said.
Frederick’s City Manager said this allowed them to get the line fixed two days ahead of schedule.
“When they called and offered to buy that motor for us. We jumped at the chance other wise we would’ve had to wait a couple of extra days to get our motors repaired,” Littrell said.
The water was tested for bacteria, and came back negative, so the water is good to use.
