Lawton airport benefitting from relief funding

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Fort-Sill Regional Airport is one of many Oklahoma Airports receiving another round of Coronavirus Relief funding.
The funding comes from an Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program through the Federal Aviation Administration.
The airport will get just over a million dollars worth of funding to help relief some of the loses that they’ve experienced during the pandemic.
Barbara McNally is the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Director.
She said with airport traffic being down 65-percent because of the coronavirus it has taken a hard hit on the airport revenue.
“It’s going to be every business that’s related to whatever your budget is and any kind of concessions, car rentals, parking, so all of those revenues are down,” McNally said.
McNally said she’s amazed that a second round of relief is on its way.
“Because the first round was just over a million and this one is just a little bit less but also over a million. It’s the difference between the light at the end of a tunnel making sure the airport is going to be able to keep the doors open for the next few years, so it’s a relief to get it,” McNally said.
She said that million dollars will help with other things, also.
“Any expenses related to airport operations, salaries, and this one has a specific caveat if janitorial services and anything that would sterilize and clean the airport,” McNally said.
