Lawton woman charged with grand larceny

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman was charged with grand larceny in Lawton after police say they found nearly $4,000 of merchandise stolen from multiple retailers.
According to an affidavit, on February 24 an officer pulled over 40-year-old Emily Showalter on a traffic stop after noticing her car’s tag had expired in 2018.
The affidavit says the officer performed an inventory of Showalter’s car and found numerous items that appeared to still be in their packaging. The officer says when the trunk was checked, a large amount of items were found with price tags attached to them.
Police say Showalter admitted to shoplifting from multiple retailers and told them there were more items in her purse. An officer searched the purse and found multiple makeup and beauty items with the tags scratched off.
Showalter was arrested and taken to Lawton City Jail.
She was charged with grand larceny and two misdemeanor charges. Her bond is set at $15,000.
