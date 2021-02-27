7News First Alert Weather: Isolated strong storms possible for parts of Texoma tomorrow

A ‘Marginal Risk’ is in place for Jack, Montague, Clay, Jefferson and parts of Stephens counties for Saturday. The main threats for any strong thunderstorms will be hail up to quarter size, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The best chance for any rain will be from a Duncan to Wichita Falls to Vernon line and southeast. Most of our western counties will likely stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 60s and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.