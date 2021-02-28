City of Lawton Housing Division helping with home repairs, rehabilitation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some people in Lawton are getting home repairs thanks to the City’s Housing & Community Development Division.
When Theresa Whetzel got a hip replacement last year, her home needed some adjustments.
“At the time, I was having to use a walker and they fixed the doorways wider to where my walker would go through and to where I could easily go from one room to the other with the leveling of the floor,” Whetzel said.
Through the City’s Housing and Community Development Division, she was able to get help. With paneling upgraded to sheetrock, new tile, a walk-in shower and closets, she could barely recognize the inside of her home.
“A lot of residents don’t know that it actually exists, that they have that option to have that done,” Whetzel said. “It definitely benefits the community because it improves the community.”
Funded by grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Division helps low-income shelters, like Family Promise and C. Carter Crane.
Housing & Community Development Division Administrator Christine James said for many low-income residents who have an emergency, it’s their saving grace.
James: “Like during this winter storm crisis - your hot water heater goes out because it’s too cold, your pipe busts, your heater goes out, we have an emergency repair program where you can come into the office, if you meet the qualifications, you can apply for assistance to get those repairs done.”
Lawton is one of about 10 cities in the state that receives this funding due to size and need.
“We may have a widower who owns their home and just hasn’t because of a fixed income been able to maintain that house,” James said. “After a few years, it gets into disrepair where they desperately need some repairs in order to stay in their home.”
The Housing and Community Development Division is asking residents to take a Community Needs survey through March 15. From March 8-12, you can fill the survey out in-person at City Hall.
You can also access it on the City’s website, lawtonok.gov.
