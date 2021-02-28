Isolated thunderstorms late tonight into Sunday morning

Today our highs are a bit cooler in the 50s with lingering fog. Areas in the far western portions of Texoma are experiencing critical fire weather due to a dry line that has set up in the Panhandles. Dew points are in the single digits with strong winds and brush is very dry due to the late winter conditions. Avoid burning if possible. Late tonight into early Sunday morning we could see a few strong thunderstorms in the southeast due to the cold front moving through the area. The biggest threats will be quarter-sized hail and frequent lightning.