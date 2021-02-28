Local mom creates Adopt An LPS Senior Facebook group

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is trying to make the school year a little brighter for Lawton Public Schools seniors with an Adopt A Senior 2021 Facebook group.
When you look back on your senior year of high school, you may think of Homecoming, prom and sporting events but the Class of 2021′s memories will be a little different due to the pandemic.
Nicole Bucher is a mother of a MacArthur High School senior. She decided to create a Facebook group - Adopt A Lawton Public Schools Senior 2021 - to support local students.
“Our seniors have lost their whole senior year,” Bucher said. “They didn’t have Homecoming. They’ve lost out on sports games, and it just made me really sad to think about it.”
The idea is community members can join the group and sponsor or “adopt” a senior and give them encouragement, and maybe even a graduation present or gift basket.
“It’s just one of those things I feel very passionate about, especially our community,” Bucher said. “Lawton is an amazing community and our public schools, I mean we have some amazing kids come from LPS, so it’s just a great thing to be able to do something small for them. I just hope this brings a little joy to their year.”
This year, MacArthur High School senior and Key Club President Mackenzie Thomas is dealing with re-organizing events and cancellations. Her Key Club sponsor “adopted” her through the group.
“The pandemic has not allowed us to have all of those events, go to prom, have a normal senior year in the way that other people do and so the fact that somebody actually organized something like this, it means they care and they’re thinking about us and it just means a lot,” Thomas said.
She said even though she knows there are more important things to worry about through the virus, it helps to know the community is there for them.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity to just give seniors a little bit of a high school feeling again, get something meaningful and memorable and just know that people are thinking about us in this crazy time,” Thomas said.
So far, 85 seniors have been “adopted” through the group.
If you want to submit a senior or “adopt” one, you can join the group and message Nicole Bucher on Facebook. Seniors or a loved one can fill out the questionnaire on the page to be sponsored.
