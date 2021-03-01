Cloudy day tomorrow with chance for showers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We will continue to see a brief clear up this evening. Early tomorrow morning we will see cloudy skies returning with the possibility of scattered showers. Counties to the far west could see a bit of wintery mix depending on how cool temperatures drop overnight. There will be little accumulation. By tomorrow afternoon we will see lingering clouds before drying out Tuesday.
Our temperatures will be much warmer in the high 60s by mid week. Another round of rain will come early Friday morning with the arrival of a low pressure system. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms but they are not expected to be severe at this time.
