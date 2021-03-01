Cybersecurity expert discusses potential for Oklahoma water hacks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a water system was hacked in Florida, a cybersecurity expert says the same thing could happen to many Oklahoma towns.
In early February, someone attempted to change the amount of a chemical in the water in a Florida town. That person was ultimately caught but cybersecurity expert Kevin Owens said isn’t the first time something like this has happened, and it certainly won’t be the last.
Owens said water systems across the state and even the world have security issues.
“I’ve been looking at these systems for a very long time and I’ve never seen, especially in the water sector, and I’ve never seen a clean system unless it was 1, brand new and not connected or 2, not connected to any remote connections. So, if it was connected, there was malware, malicious software present on that. 100 percent of the time,” Owens said.
Owens said as the technology around water systems has advanced, the necessary security hasn’t always followed.
“Once people started wanting to see that information, know-how many widgets were produced, know how much water went through the system, they want to connectivity it. and many times they connect it to the enterprise, to the IT network, thus there is now a path from the outside world into the corporate network, down into the control system,” Owens said.
Over the last few years, major steps have been made across the state to tighten water security, but Owens said there’s still a long way to go.
“The larger cities have already completed this, the medium-sized cities are halfway through this process and right now it’s the small cities that are below 25k people to 3,300 people, those are the ones going through this process right now,” Owens said.
Owens said those small towns run into problems with funding when it comes to water security systems. But, the American Water Works Association has created free tools that cities can use to analyze their water security and find out what they need to fix.
