Firefighters battle flames at former Lawton elementary school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fire crews fought a fire at the old Park Lane Elementary School building Monday afternoon.
The fire was called in around 3:30 p.m. when a neighborhood resident reported seeing smoke and flames. Lawton firefighters called in Elgin and Flower Mound volunteer fire departments to help fight the flames.
LPS says the building no longer belongs to the school district, having been sold a few months ago to an out-of-state owner.
Fire crews don’t yet know what started the fire or how much damage was done.
We’ll continue to bring you updates as we get them.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.