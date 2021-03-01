First Alert Forecast (3/1AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning! It is March first and we’re kicking off the month with some light rain and even snow showers for some! With temperatures near freezing, a rain/ snow mix, mainly out west, is likely through the early morning hours. As temperatures begin to warm into the rest of the morning precipitation will transition over to just rain. All day we’re looking at light scattered rain showers to continue all day. Not everyone will see rain but keep the rain gear on standby just incase! Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s with northeast wind at 10 to 15mph. Gusts are looking to be in the low and mid 20s.
Rain will continue through this evening and overnight. By tomorrow morning clearing will take place. Over the next two days expect sunny skies with warming temperatures. Highs for Tuesday in the upper 50s to low 60s. West to south winds at 10 to 15mph.
Tuesday through at least the first half of Thursday will be dry with a warming trend as ridging builds over our area. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s, with low 70s possible across the south. Our next system then approaches Thursday into Friday. This will increase rain chances late Thursday night and through most of the day on Friday. A few thunderstorms still appear possible across western parts of the area but severe weather is not anticipated. Dry and mild weather is then expected by next weekend as southerly winds and sunny skies return.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
