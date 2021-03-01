First Alert Forecast (3/1AM)

Good Monday morning! It is March first and we’re kicking off the month with some light rain and even snow showers for some! With temperatures near freezing, a rain/ snow mix, mainly out west, is likely through the early morning hours. As temperatures begin to warm into the rest of the morning precipitation will transition over to just rain. All day we’re looking at light scattered rain showers to continue all day. Not everyone will see rain but keep the rain gear on standby just incase! Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s with northeast wind at 10 to 15mph. Gusts are looking to be in the low and mid 20s.