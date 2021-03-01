1 new death, 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | March 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 4:24 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 57 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,586 cases in Wichita County, with 265 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

244 patients are currently recovering at home while 21 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.

There have been 319 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,002 recoveries and 74,647 negative tests in Wichita County.

20 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 17,893
  • Second dose - 11,451

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

They received 4 cases Saturday, 1 case Sunday, and 15 cases today for a total of 20 new cases to report. There are 21 hospitalizations and 57 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 21

Stable = 16

Critical = 5

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 3

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 3

Critical - 2

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 4

Critical - 1

70 - 79

Stable - 4

80+

Stable - 1

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.