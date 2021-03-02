Cameron University hosts annual Red River Career Expo virtually

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will be hosting its annual Red River Career Expo March 8 through March 12.
The event will be hosted virtually this year with a variety of Zoom sessions based on industry taking place.
Employers and job-seekers alike are encouraged to pre-register to receive Zoom links to the virtual sessions they wish to attend, which will be free of charge.
Employers will be able to recruit talented students, alumni, and community members while those looking for jobs will be able to learn more from employers about their businesses and opportunities.
A full schedule of the Expo’s events can be found on Cameron’s website. Both employers and job-seekers who would like more information can contact Career Services at hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu or (580) 581-2209.
