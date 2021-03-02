Cameron University to perform “Waiting for Godot!”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cameron University theatre department will be performing Samuel Becket’s “Waiting for Godot.”
The play was originally planned for last month, but had to be rescheduled due to the illness of a cast member.
The play will now be preformed at the Cameron University Theatre from March 4 through March 7. on Thursday and Friday, March 4 and 5, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7, the show will begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff, and students.
Cameron students receive one free admission with their CU I.D.
Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 580-581-2478, seating is will be limited due to COVID-19 precautions.
If you would like more information, you can visit Cameron University’s website.
