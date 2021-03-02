CU faculty member presents debut trombone recital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Lucas Kaspar, Assistant Professor of Music, will be performing his first recital as a member of Cameron faculty.
Kaspar will present several contemporary selections on the bass trombone. He will be joined by harpist Chelsea Bushong, vocalist Sandy Greene, and saxophonist J.D. Little.
Some of the selections he will be performing include “Capriccio,” composed by Krzysztof Penderecki, “Alien Loop de Loops,” composed by Howard Buss, “Galgenlieder,” composed by Jan Koetsier, “Duo for Alto Saxophone and Bass Trombone,” and “Zoom.”
The recital will take place Saturday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the University Theatre. Tickets will be$10 for adults, and $8 for senior citizens, K-12 students and members of the military.
Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted free with valid ID.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, seating is limited but, you can reserve a seat by calling 580-581-2346. If you would like more information about the recital, you can visit Cameron’s website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.