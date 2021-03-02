CU holds Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM Conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday Cameron University will present their CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM conference.
the conference is aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of women in southwest Oklahoma.
One of the panelists, Shelby Morris, a Clifton StrengthsFinder facilitator, will be giving a presentation on StrengthsFinder meant to help participants uncover their social, cognitive, and emotional skills and talents.
The program is open to the public at no cost and takes place in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex.
Seating will be limited to 80 people due to the pandemic, but early registrants can join by Zoom. If you are interested in participating, you can register online at this link provided by Cameron University.
If you would like more information, you can visit Cameron University’s website.
