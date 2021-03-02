First Alert Forecast (3/2AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures because of clear skies have dipped into the mid 20s for some but for most are in the low to mid 30s. Sunrise is at 7:01 this morning and expect PLENTY of it! Ample sunshine with clear skies all day, southwest winds will result in a warm up. Highs area wide will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday through the first half of Thursday will be dry with temperatures above average. This as surface ridging builds over the area. For tomorrow expect sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will start off dry and mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low and mid 70s again. Our next big system will arrive late Thursday as a cut off low is expected to move through the area. This will increase rain chances from west to east during Thursday afternoon and evening. Overnight, precipitation will overspread the area. With instability and lift looking to present during this time, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. However, no severe weather is anticipated at this time.
Waking up on Friday morning we’ll see isolated to scattered rain showers with the highest threat towards the northeast. Rain will come to an end by the afternoon with as skies will begin to clear. Friday afternoon will be slightly cooler compared to the previous days but still expect seasonable temperatures. Most will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. North winds at 10 to 20mph.
As the closed low moves out, ridging will again become dominant over the Southern Plains. Dry conditions will persist into the weekend. Seasonably normal temperatures into Saturday and Sunday. Mild and dry weather continues into early next week with temperatures increasing slightly above normal by the middle of next week.
You can stay up to date with the forecast by heading to the website kswo.com/weather or through the First Alert 7 Weather App
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.