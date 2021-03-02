First Alert Forecast (3/2AM)

Tuesday through the first half of Thursday will be dry with temperatures above average. This as surface ridging builds over the area. For tomorrow expect sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will start off dry and mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low and mid 70s again. Our next big system will arrive late Thursday as a cut off low is expected to move through the area. This will increase rain chances from west to east during Thursday afternoon and evening. Overnight, precipitation will overspread the area. With instability and lift looking to present during this time, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. However, no severe weather is anticipated at this time.