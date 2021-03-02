Lawton Public Schools addresses Tomlinson rumors, announces plan for Life Ready Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over the weekend, rumors circulated on social media that Lawton Public Schools is turning Tomlinson Middle School into a tech school.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said plans are in motion for a new Life Ready Center, and Tomlinson is the number one pick.
After a steady decline in enrollment and losing 300 students per year, Lawton Public Schools wants to give students more career options.
With four middle schools and three that operate at less than 65% capacity, Hime said it’s time to look at what attracts students.
“If that’s the case and you’re thinking in two or three years that building may no longer be viable as a face-to-face traditional instructional facility,” he said, “we have to look now at how can we better use that building to serve all students?”
The principal of Lawton High School Charlotte Oates is set to become the Life Ready Center’s Executive Director, and Tomlinson Middle is the ideal place for it within the district, which is why it is under consideration.
If the transition is approved by the school board, students would be bussed to Central and Eisenhower.
The specifics of which school students would attend will be ironed out after approval, but we’re told it’d be a matter of redistricting, or utilizing LPS’s Open Transfer policy.
“The location is the issue right now and that’s where the Tomlinson rumors pop up all the time because that’s the place that seems to be,” he said, “for two reasons, one it’s centrally located, it’s got a lot of space, so there’s a lot of things you could do with it, but the other is it’s viability as a middle school has decreased with the number of students who attend there over the years.”
He wants the Life Ready Center to be more than just a tech center. LPS plans to partner with Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center on the project for a three-in-one.
“Life Ready would be college ready, career tech ready, and even military ready, so ROTC could be part of it,” he said. “Hopefully, we’d partner with the new FISTA and some of those companies that come in.”
As for Tomlinson employees, teacher shortage is still a problem. He said no one is at risk of losing their job.
“We do not want to lose any teachers,” he said. “We don’t want to lose any counselors. We don’t want to lose principals. We don’t want to lose cooks. We don’t want to lose custodians. We don’t want to lose anybody as we re-purpose this.”
His goal is that Tomlinson will be a Life Ready Center by next year.
You can learn more about Lawton Public Schools plans for the Life Ready Center on Monday’s Time With Hime podcast. It’s on the district’s Facebook page and lawtonps.org.
