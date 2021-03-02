7News First Alert Weather: Expanding upper level ridge brings above average temperatures midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will decrease across Texoma this evening and winds will become light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s with a few areas seeing temperatures fall into the upper 20s.
On Tuesday, skies will be bright and sunny and an upper level ridge will begin to build in from the west. As a result, afternoon highs will top out in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west and shift to the south at 5-15 mph.
The upper level ridge will strengthen overhead midweek allowing temperatures to be 8-10 degrees above average with highs approaching 70 degrees. An upper level low will move in from the west and provide lift as it interacts with an increase in moisture. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be enough energy to support any strong/severe thunderstorms.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.