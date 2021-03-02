7News First Alert Weather: Perfect outdoor weather continues through Thursday afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clear skies and light winds out of the the southwest tonight will allow good radiational cooling to take place. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Skies will be bright and sunny as an upper level ridge continues to expand across Texoma. Highs will top out in the low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an upper level low that will move into the area Thursday night bringing our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. There doesn’t seem to be enough atmospheric energy to support any strong to severe thunderstorms.
Behind the front dry air will be reinforced and temperatures will cool off back into the 60s by Friday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.