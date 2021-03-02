Winter weather takes toll on local roads

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The recent wintry weather could start worsening road conditions around Lawton.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said a majority of it has to do with shrinking and swelling of the soil underneath streets.
When it becomes wet and later dries it causes some serious issues.
“That puts a lot of force on the asphalt and the concrete and can cause buckling, potholes, spalling. You throw in freezing on top of that and you get that same type of expansive force that’s in between the joints or in between the concrete, and asphalt layers themselves,” Wolcott said.
Wolcott said calls have increased over the last week because of new cracks or potholes, something to be expected because many roads are aged.
“Not any specific areas, but roadways once they get age range of 15 to 20 years and you get some joints that start to open up that’s the point where those roadways really get affected by weather,” Wolcott said.
Right now, Lawton has several street improvement projects going on.
Wolcott said if a call is bad enough they’ll drop those and take care of the current problem.
“We have to do that in some cases based on the evaluation of the report. When we receive the report we’ll go ahead and prioritize after we do the inspection, and if it’s an emergency repair or if it’s a significant need we’ll go ahead and shut that current project down, and go address that immediately,” Wolcott said.
If you see any new cracks or pot holes, you can report those by calling the City of Lawton or visiting their website.
