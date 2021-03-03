Arrest warrant filed in Lawton for man accused of assault and battery

By Tiffany Bechtel | March 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 10:33 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton authorities have filed an arrest warrant for a man after police say he brutally attacked a woman in her own home.

According to the affidavit, Johnny McFarland broke into the woman’s home and struck her with a baseball bat on the head and in the ribs. Investigators say he then stole items from the home.

The woman was able to get help from a passerby, who called 911.

McFarland has a history of assault and battery convictions and authorities have charged him with a felony count of assault and battery second and subsequent.

