City of Altus rescinds COVID-19 Emergency Orders

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - City of Altus Mayor Jack Smiley announced on Wednesday that he is rescinding all of his COVID-19 Emergency Orders effective immediately.
Altus residents and visitors will no longer be required to wear facial coverings inside Altus city limits or face penalties for failure to wear them. Businesses should also remove any signage indicating that facial coverings inside their businesses are required by the Mayor or the City of Altus.
Officials say businesses and residents should continue to follow active Executive Orders issued by the Governor of Oklahoma and follow guidelines issued by the CDC, though.
The City of Altus says the decision to rescind the Emergency Orders was due to infection rates and hospitalizations finally decreasing to manageable levels in the area and COVID-19 vaccines becoming more readily available.
