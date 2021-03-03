Comanche County approves Sales Tax Extension

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday, Comanche County residents voted on the Sales Tax Extension.
The proposition was approved which means the sales tax will be extended for the next ten years. The proposition passed with 58% of the vote in favor.
The previous resolution was approved in 2014 and directed two-thirds, or roughly 66%, of money from sales taxes towards improvements and operational costs at the Comanche County jail.
The new sales tax resolution will increase that amount to 80%, which is an additional 14% from the previous resolution.
The remaining 20% of the sales tax money would be split between five entities, like the previous resolution. Those entities include Volunteer Fire Departments, the Fairgrounds, the Sheriff’s Department, Capital Improvement Continency Fund, and the Comanche County Industrial Authority.
