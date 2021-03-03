First Alert Forecast (3/3AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Starting off this Wednesday, temperatures are in the 30s and 40s mainly with a few isolated 20s. While the heat and extra jacket is likely needed for the morning commute, it won’t be necessary this afternoon. We’re talking windows rolled down, A.C. on with the sunglasses kind of commute. This as mild, sunny and dry weather is still expected! Highs will top out for most in the low to mid 70s. Winds out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph.
Moisture will continue to increase tonight, which will keep temps milder than the last couple of nights. Most by sunrise tomorrow will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s!
Tomorrow will will start dry for most under mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low and mid 70s again. A closed low will shift west during the day and as this does, we’ll see rain chances increase. Especially during the afternoon. With enough lift and instability within the atmosphere, this will support the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is still not anticipated at this time. Models continue to indicate a rather large dry slot with this system, which will likely limit precipitation chances across the southwest half of the area, with best chances across northern into central and eastern parts of Oklahoma.
Rain will come to an end by the afternoon on Friday as skies will begin to clear. With widespread clouds and the precip, expect a cooler day and likely the coolest day we’ll see over the next 7. Highs will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be breezy, out of the north at 15 to 25mph.
Dry conditions persists into the weekend as the closed low moves out. This will result in a warring trend over these two days. On Saturday, expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will also be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Fire Danger is a slight concern for Sunday due to the dry conditions.
While Monday will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s. Breezy/ wind conditions are expected for Tuesday ahead of our next system. This will move into the southern Plains by late Tuesday and Wednesday. Perhaps we’re talking another round of thunderstorms with a few being on the stronger side as it moves through the area.
-First Alert Meteorologoist Lexie Walker
