First Alert Forecast (3/3AM)

Tomorrow will will start dry for most under mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low and mid 70s again. A closed low will shift west during the day and as this does, we’ll see rain chances increase. Especially during the afternoon. With enough lift and instability within the atmosphere, this will support the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is still not anticipated at this time. Models continue to indicate a rather large dry slot with this system, which will likely limit precipitation chances across the southwest half of the area, with best chances across northern into central and eastern parts of Oklahoma.