Fort Sill soldier found dead at home

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill offcials say a soldier was found dead in his home on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the soldier was a member of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
On Tuesday, he was reportedly found unresponsive at his home which is not located on Fort Sill.
The cause of death is not known at this time and is under investigation according to officials.
The name of the soldier was not released in accordance with DOD policy which delays that information for 24 hours after next of kin is notified.
