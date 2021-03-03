400-hundred thousand dollar grant to help school in rural areas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will soon be able to cater to more rural school districts throughout Oklahoma.
The grant will help students and staff in 28-rural school districts.
That includes schools outside of Lawton in Comanche, Caddo, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens, and Tillman counties.
Susan Camp with Cameron University said the primary focus is to provide additional dual-enrollment opportunities for high school juniors and seniors.
“The kinds of classes we hope to deliver to these high schools will be so that students are in the classroom and they’re connected within real-time to instructors and students in other locations. It’s different than being in an online environment where they have no exact time and place to meet,” Camp said.
Students will have access to advance math, science, and other STEM-related courses.
Sterling Public School Superintendent Kent Lemons said he’s excited that his students will have a chance to earn college credits before they graduate.
“We’re out here, we’re kind of isolated just far enough out that we don’t have a lot of opportunities that other students may have in a more urban district. We’re excited about this because it provides it some things for our rural district that we wouldn’t have otherwise,” Lemons said.
Camp said the grant is also focused on assisting the staff and faculty in the school district.
“Perhaps they’re paraprofessionals and also want to earn a teaching certificate. They’ll have the opportunity to take courses as well, or maybe they are faculty that want to be certified in a different area or earn a graduate degree program,” Camp said.
This is the first time Cameron has connected with this many schools to provide opportunities.
“We do currently have concurrent enrolled high school students from all across southwest Oklahoma but not all students have the option to drive to campus, not all students have the technology in their homes to do a purely online class,” Camp said.
