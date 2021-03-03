Lawton Fire Department battle two house fires off SW H avenue

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department was busy trying to get fires out Wednesday morning.
They responded to a fire off SW H avenue between 24th and 25th street in Lawton.
Early reports were that two homes right across the street from each other caught ablaze and lasted for around less than an hour. Black smoke was visible from our Cameron University tower cam before the Lawton Fire Department was able to stop the flames from spreading.
We have the 7NEWS team headed there right now and will update you as we get more information.
