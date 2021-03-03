No new deaths, 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reports there were no new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. Eight new cases were confirmed along with 47 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,615 cases in Wichita County, with 174 of them still being active.
161 patients are currently recovering at home while 13 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.
There have been 320 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,121 recoveries and 74,877 negative tests in Wichita County.
22 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 18,460
- Second dose - 13,146
Total Hospitalizations = 13
Stable = 8
Critical = 5
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 3
80+
Stable - 1
