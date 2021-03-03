Oklahoma’s House of Representatives passes bill to help homeless youth

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A bill designed to help homeless youth passed in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives.
House Bill 1739, also known as the Connecting Futures Act, proposes the creation of a DHS-led organization that will provide basic resources to children between 15 and 18 years old who are not in state custody.
They’ll get help with health care, job training, rehab or documents needed to transition into adulthood like birth certificates and social security cards.
OKDHS Child Welfare Director, Deborah Shrophshire, says that while the department ensures that children within state custody receive these resources, many children not in custody are in dire need of this kind of help as well.
“This bill is a result of conversations around how to as a state support youth who are maybe living independently, maybe not in a space where their parents provide a lot of support but they’re not necessarily youth who need to be in the foster care system,” said Shrophshire.
Spokeswoman, for the C Carter Crane Shelter, Jennifer Hough, says the bill would benefit homeless youth in their mid to late teens. She says there are currently about 900 homeless youth in Lawton alone.
“Without those credentials, those birth certificates, those social security cards, those identification cards, you can’t do anything you can’t get a job, you can’t get a car, you can’t drive,” Hough said.
Helping youth obtain critical documents is only one way the bill would support them.
She says that a lack of support for children between the ages of 15 to 18 can lead to drug use, suicide and homelessness and that this bill would essentially empower these teenagers to support themselves in transitioning into adulthood when a parent or guardian does not.
“They can rise above the circumstances that life has given them and turn into something. But all they need is that step in the right direction, that help to get them to see that ‘you matter, you are an important person,” said Hough.
They say the best way for this particular group to learn about potential benefits is having someone in their life refer them to DHS or serve as a liaison between them and the Department.
If passed by the Senate and signed by the Governor the bill will become law in November and the DHS pilot program officially launch shortly thereafter.
