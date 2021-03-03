OSBI asked to investigate state’s pardon and parole board

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Governor’s Office has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the state’s pardon and parole board.
This comes after Lawrence Anderson was accused of killing three people in Chickasha after being released from prison early.
Anderson was released in January after his sentence was commuted by Governor Kevin Stitt, who received a commutation recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Anderson was taken into custody February 9 when police say they found him at a residence where his 67-year-old uncle and his uncle’s 4-year-old grandchild were found dead and another person was found injured.
On February 18 the OSBI announced that Anderson had been tied to the death of a third person, who was a neighbor of Anderson’s uncle.
