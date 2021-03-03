PSO warns customers against imposter utility scams

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) - Public Service Company of Oklahoma is taking advantage of National Consumer Protection Week to educate customers on imposter utility scams.
PSO wants customers to avoid falling victim to a scam by being aware of the four common signs of an imposter.
These signs include caller claiming to be with PSO demanding an immediate bill payment, insisting on a specific form of payment, such as a pre-paid debit card, asking for personal or account information, and providing an unfamiliar 800 or 888 number.
The company advises anyone who suspects they are being scammed to immediately hang up and then call PSO to verify the status of their account and to report the attempted scam.
PSO says that in 2020 they received 347 customer calls reporting an attempted scam, but it’s unknown how many attempted or successful scams went unreported.
If you would like more information, you can visit PSO’s website.
