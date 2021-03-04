CU held Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University held it’s Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM conference Wednesday evening.
The conference was aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of women in southwest Oklahoma. It focused on using the Clifton StrengthsFinder Program, which is an emotional and cognitive assessment that let attendees identify their top personal strengths.
The Clifton StrengthsFinder Program was used to help participants uncover their social, cognitive, and emotional skills and talents to guide them in using those strengths to further their goals.
“It is important, because we are not reaching our potential and this helps peel back the layers and help us have an understanding of our innate strengths,” said keynote speaker Shelby Morris, a a Clifton StrengthsFinder facilitator.
Attendees were also given an opportunity to network with members of the community after which was a panel discussion and Q-and-A session.
