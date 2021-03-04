First Alert Forecast (3/4AM)

With enough lift and instability within the atmosphere, this will support the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe as the main threat is looking to be quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. A level 1 Marginal risk is in place for some southwest Oklahoma counties. Models continue to indicate a rather large dry slot with this system, which will likely limit precipitation chances across the southwest half of the area, with best chances across northern into central and eastern parts of Oklahoma.