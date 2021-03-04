First Alert Forecast (3/4AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re kicking off this Thursday dry with clear skies. Due to an increase in moisture from overnight temperatures are rather mild. Generally most are waking up to the 30s and low 40s. Cloud cover and rain chances will increase as our system moves closer. Winds as the closed low passes by will be around 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 20s. Despite the winds, more clouds and rain chances, high temperatures today are still looking to rise into the 70s.
With enough lift and instability within the atmosphere, this will support the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe as the main threat is looking to be quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. A level 1 Marginal risk is in place for some southwest Oklahoma counties. Models continue to indicate a rather large dry slot with this system, which will likely limit precipitation chances across the southwest half of the area, with best chances across northern into central and eastern parts of Oklahoma.
We’ll see wrap around showers during the morning and afternoon tomorrow but do expect skies to clear during the evening. With widespread clouds and the precip, expect a cooler day and likely the coolest day we’ll see over the next 7. Highs will only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be breezy, out of the north at 15 to 25mph.
Following the exit of this system, ridging and high pressure will return. This means the weekend forecast will be mostly clear with sunny skies, temperatures closer to average and really a rather comfortable weekend.
The next chance for rain is still looking to be towards the end of next week as an upper level shortwave moves into the area. Long range models still differ between the exact timing of this shortwave which does result in uncertainty with precipitation timing into next week. For now we’re going with a blend which means rain chances starting late Tuesday.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
