Hurricane season could officially start in mid-May in the future

The Atlantic hurricane season runs every year from June 1 through November 30, but that could change in coming years as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) look to potentially start future hurricane seasons even earlier.
During a NOAA Hurricane Conference in December there was a discussion to move the official start of hurricane season to May 15 instead of June 1.
The move, however, will not happen in time for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. That said, the NHC will start issuing tropical weather outlooks on May 15 this year, a change from past seasons when those waited until June 1.
Tropical Storm Arthur formed last year on May 16, marking the sixth consecutive year that a named storm formed before June 1. Prior to that, at least one named storm had developed before June 1 each hurricane season since 2015, some of which had impacts in the United States and elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin.
