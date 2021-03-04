Lawton’s Neighborhood Services Dept. to demolish over 100 unsafe properties

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton’s Neighborhood Services Department plans to demolish more than 100 dilapidated homes and buildings across the city this year.
City officials say they plan to demolish at least 120 dilapidated, abandoned and unsafe properties across the city.
The program allots three point seven five million dollars for demolitions to occur until 2025.
Supervisor of Lawton’s Neighborhood Services, Corey Bowen, says city council must approve a buildings destoryal prior to its’ demolition.
He says abandoned, dilapidated, dangerous and down right ugly buildings will be targeted and that their demolition will increase beautification of the city, reduce crime and prevent danger.
“Demolishing these homes will increase property value and it will attract people to neighborhoods, I mean, nobody wants to live by a structure that’s been burned for three years that’s just sitting there. It’s a danger, an eyesore, I mean nobody wants to live next to that,” Bowen said.
He says demolitions began last year but were reduced in number due to COVID-19.
Bowen says anyone wanting to request that a structure be demolished can call Neighborhood Services at (580) 581-3467.
