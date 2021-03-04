New construction project for Hilliary Communications is underway

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Hilliary Communications is building a campus to bring its employees closer together.
Right now, the company has 10-buildings full of local employees within five-miles of each other.
This campus will have three buildings that will house them all.
Hilliary recently bought a phone company in Iowa, and the campus will be a new home to some of those workers, also.
”Personally I’m excited because this will allow us to function more efficient as a company. We don’t have employees scattered across and now this will facilitate better communication between our employees,” Special Project Director JJ Francais said.
The campus is located behind Loves off the Medicine Park exit.
It’s expected to open by the end of the year.
