1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 related death and 17 new cases on Thursday. There were also 28 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,632 cases in Wichita County, with 162 of them still being active.
147 patients are currently recovering at home while 15 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.
There have been 321 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,149 recoveries and 75,128 negative tests in Wichita County.
12 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 19,011
- Second dose - 13,710
The Health District has one death to report today: Case 14,420 (80+). There are 17 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, and 28 recoveries.
Total Hospitalizations = 15
Stable = 10
Critical = 5
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 1
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 3
80+
Stable - 1
