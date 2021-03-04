7News First Alert Weather: Storms for parts of Texoma tonight with a few lingering showers on Friday

A ‘Marginal Risk’ is in place for: Beckham, Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, Caddo, Tillman and Comanche counties. There is the potential for an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm with the main threats being quarter sized hail and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.