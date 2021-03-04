7News First Alert Weather: Storms for parts of Texoma tonight with a few lingering showers on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A ‘Marginal Risk’ is in place for: Beckham, Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, Caddo, Tillman and Comanche counties. There is the potential for an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm with the main threats being quarter sized hail and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
A few lingering showers are possible through tomorrow afternoon with a backdoor cold front moving across Texoma late in the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs topping out near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.
It’ll shape up to be a pleasant weekend with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s with lots of sunshine.
