7News First Alert Weather: A strong storm can’t be ruled out across parts of southwest Oklahoma tomorrow

Clouds will gradually increase through Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing during the evening hours. There is a ‘Marginal Risk’ for an isolated strong to severe storm for the following counties: Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Caddo, Beckham, Washita and Kiowa counties. The main threats with any strong to severe thunderstorms will be the potential for quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. There best chance for any measurable rainfall will stay across the western half of southwest Oklahoma. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.