7News First Alert Weather: A strong storm can’t be ruled out across parts of southwest Oklahoma tomorrow

Clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
Clouds will gradually increase through Friday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing during the evening hours. There is a ‘Marginal Risk’ for an isolated strong to severe storm for the following counties: Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Caddo, Beckham, Washita and Kiowa counties. The main threats with any strong to severe thunderstorms will be the potential for quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. There best chance for any measurable rainfall will stay across the western half of southwest Oklahoma. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
There will be a few lingering showers Friday morning with gradual clearing taking placing during the afternoon. A cool air mass will filter in behind the front with highs 10-15 degrees cooler on Friday.
