Public Safety Tax changes in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A public safety tax will be extended for the next 10-years after voters approved the proposition.
Capital Improvement funds will remain the same. Volunteer Fire Departments, the Fairground, and Sheriff’s Department will see a small decrease. The Comanche County Industrial Development Authority will see about an 81-percent decrease. The money that is being reduced from those areas will now go towards the jail.
Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he doesn’t see the extra funding going toward the jail as an increase, but something that was long overdue.
“Their rate within this tax was established probably 20-years ago, and what the problem is when the tax was established they looked at what it cost to run that jail on a daily basis,” Cargill said.
The extra funds will take care of jail staff, medical needs, any special equipment, and to operate the facility.
“It costs more to house the detainees today than it did 20-years ago, and the fact that the population has probably doubled from what it was back in the 2000s,” Cargill said.
Cargill said he hates that funds have to be taken away from anyone that has benefitted from that tax in the past, especially volunteer fire departments.
“I’d love to get them every penny we can, and, unfortunately, this is where we’re at, but you know this is not to say that we won’t look at something in the future to try to help everybody. Right now, this is where it’s at, and this is what the board felt was the best direction to go,” Cargill said.
Cargill said there was a lot of feelings, and emotion that went into this vote.
“But you know the voters spoke, and they said what they wanted, and I thank them for expressing their opinion on how we need to fund the county,” Cargill said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.