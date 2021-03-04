Simmons Center in Duncan hosts Women’s Lifestyle Expo

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Simmons Center in Duncan will be hosting a Women’s Lifestyle Expo Friday and Saturday.
There will be vendor booths set up to sell clothes, accessories, home decor, and health and wellness products. There will also be seminars with speakers addressing topics such as self-defense for women, business opportunities, how to demos, and other women’s issues.
Other fun attractions include food and wine and a fashion show featuring adorable and adoptable pets from the Stephens County Humane Society.
The event will begin Friday at noon and run until 9 p.m. It will then pick back up at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets will be $7 for one day or $10 for both days and participants will receive a free tote bag with their admission fee.
A schedule of speakers and demonstrations can be found on the Simmons Center’s Facebook page.
