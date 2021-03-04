Soldier found dead at home earlier this week identified by Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials have named the soldier who was found dead at his home earlier this week.
The soldier has been identified as Private First Class Siraaj Bartholomew.
PFC. Bartholomew was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and arrived at Fort Sill in February.
“The entire Fort Sill team is heartbroken by the tragic loss of a teammate. We grieve alongside PFC Bartholomew’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers in the Diamond Brigade over their unfortunate loss,” said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
Authorities say the cause of death was not COVID related or connected to active field training exercises.
An investigation into the cause of death is underway.
