Some areas across Texoma see improvement in drought conditions while others worsen

Drought conditions in Harmon and Greer counties have improved this week. Conditions in Montague and Jefferson counties have deteriorated as dew points have lowered and temperatures are higher. Much of the area is abnormally dry due to the dead vegetation and temperatures in the 60s and 70s this week, as well as extremely low dew points and gusty winds. We have not seen extensive rainfall, with totals for Hollis county just over one inch for the year.