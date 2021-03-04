Standardized testing to resume in Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Standardized testing for Oklahoma’s schools will resume this year despite COVID 19 and distance learning for some students.
Unlike last year Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister confirmed test waivers would not be granted for students.
It comes after the Biden Administration’s announcement that states must resume standardize testing this Spring.
Because Covid-19 caused interruptions and set backs for students she says it’s vital to learn where they are academically after an unprecedented school year.
“Particularly important this year as we’re really setting a new baseline for where our students are and where we’re going to grow from this point in the future years,” said Superintendent Hofmeister.
Adjustments can be made for students taking a standardized test.
Those include shortening the exam, an option for remote testing, and extending the deadline when tests should be completed.
Cache Public Schools Assistant Superintendent, Corey Holland, says despite feeling that students in his district are well prepared for the tests, he was surprised to learn that they would resume this year.
“I mean I was kind of surprised because a lot of schools have been interrupted obviously with COVID. We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been in school since August. But we welcome all the data we can get on students to have a better understanding of where they’re at, I mean we welcome that,” said Assistant Superintendent Holland.
Like other districts across the state, Cache public schools allowed for parents to choose between in person and remote learning.
Holland says it’s possible that students who have been learning in the classroom will do better on the tests.
“I think it’s going to be interesting you know what some of the results are, I think it will be probably pretty clear you know which students have been more in person longer,” Holland said.
He says the tests will be given in April, allowing plenty of time for both in person and remote students to prepare.
