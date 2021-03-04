Tsunami advisory issued after 8.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of New Zealand

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A Tsunami advisory has been issued after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands region off the coast of New Zealand. Tsunami waves have been observed after the earthquake occurred. The advisory is currently for American Samoa. There is a tsunami watch on the coastal regions of Hawaii as the threat is being assessed. The threat to the US West Coast has been updated as of 1:29 PM CST and a tsunami is NOT expected.
The earthquake comes after multiple 5.0 to 8.1 magnitude quakes have occurred in the region over the past 24 hours.
