Virtual hiring event for Oklahoma veterans and their families takes place Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be a virtual hiring event for Oklahoma veterans and their families, on Thursday.
You can join in on okmilitaryonnection.us between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Companies that will be hiring include Paycom, Tinker Air Force Base, Amazon and many more.
The hiring event has been around since 2012 and helped hundreds of military families.
“We know a lot of our military service personal they move around a lot. They are moving from state to state, so maybe a spouse comes here by Fort Sill and their husband or wife is looking for employment,” said David Crow, Outreach Information Officer for Oklahoma Workforce Development.
Crow says it can become challenging finding a job, but that’s why the hiring event comes around yearly to make things easier.
