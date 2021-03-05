First Alert Forecast (3/5AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Rain is just to our north bringing showers along the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. Due to dry air filtering in on the south side of this system, this will keep our area virtually rain free. With that being said, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out completely. I do expect that most, if not all, will stay dry throughout the rest of the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds all day with cooler air moving into the area. This mean that highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Today will be breezy too. Winds sustained out of the northeast at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s.
Overnight tonight, skies will clear and winds will be very light. This will allow for radiational fog to develop across some areas just after sunrise. By tomorrow afternoon the entire area will be cloud free and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. Winds out of the north to south at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday as a result of south winds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a tad bit breezy around 10 to 20mph.
As we progress into early next week a Pacific low will begin to near the coast and become expansive over the southwest CONUS. Monday is still looking to stay dry and mild with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.
With an increase is south winds by Tuesday, temperatures will still stay in the mid 70s but winds will be breezy and stay breezy through most of next week. While an advisory is not in place currently, perpahs one may need to be issued.
Moisture will increase by mid week allowing for shower and thunderstorm chances to increase with the approach of a longwave upper trough and cold front. This moisture will also keep overnight lows and daytime highs on the higher side too!
Have a great Friday and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
