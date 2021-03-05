First Alert Forecast (3/5AM)

Rain is just to our north bringing showers along the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. Due to dry air filtering in on the south side of this system, this will keep our area virtually rain free. With that being said, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out completely. I do expect that most, if not all, will stay dry throughout the rest of the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds all day with cooler air moving into the area. This mean that highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Today will be breezy too. Winds sustained out of the northeast at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s.