Ft. Sill kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief Program

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Today was the annual Army Emergency Relief program kick-off at Fort Sill.
AER is funded by Soldier donations and all donations go to helping Soldiers
Fort Sill’s Command Sergeant Major says he’s been helped by the program in the past.
He encourages everyone to check out the booth they have set up in the PX.
“Under the program—there’s a program called the quick assist program and a battery commander can approve a loan on the spot for up to 2-thousand dollars. And that will typically pay out to that soldier than needs money within 24 hours. So that is absolutely crucial think about if you are a new soldier showing up to fort sill looking for a place for your family that loan is a perfect way to pay that deposit it can also go emergency car repairs, emergency travel expenses so this is a phenomenal program,” Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell.
Every year AER provides $50 million in interest fee loans, $10 million in grants and another $10 million in spouse and child education scholarships.
Pay back can be tailored for loans and they are zero interest.
