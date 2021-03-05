Ft. Sill kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief Program

“Under the program—there’s a program called the quick assist program and a battery commander can approve a loan on the spot for up to 2-thousand dollars. And that will typically pay out to that soldier than needs money within 24 hours. So that is absolutely crucial think about if you are a new soldier showing up to fort sill looking for a place for your family that loan is a perfect way to pay that deposit it can also go emergency car repairs, emergency travel expenses so this is a phenomenal program,” Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell.